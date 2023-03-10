| One Week Faculty Development Programme At Kitsw From March 11

KITSW and Shree Rapid Technologies will jointly organise a one-week faculty development programm from March 11

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Warangal: A one-week faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Hands on programme on additive manufacturing (HPAM) -2023’ will be organised jointly by Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITSW) and Shree Rapid Technologies, Bengaluru from March 11.

Consultant, SRT & Researcher, IISC, Bengaluru, Vivek Khatua will be the chief guest at the inaugural programme. Chairman, KITSW, V Lakshmikantha Rao will preside over the function.