Seminar on ‘smart materials for global wellbeing’ held at KITSW

Addressing the students, Prof D Haranath from NITW stressed the need for ‘smart biomaterials’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science has organised a seminar on ‘smart materials for global wellbeing’ on the occasion of national science day here on Monday.

Addressing the students, Prof D Haranath from NITW stressed the need for ‘smart biomaterials’ comes from an inability to treat many diseases, injuries and conditions with other therapies or procedures for the replacement of body parts. He detailed some recent advances and applications of smart biomaterials in tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, medical devices, and immune engineering. KITS Principal K Ashoka Reddy suggested the students to work on smart materials to design live projects in their due course.

Convenor of seminar Dr D Prabhakara Chary said that they had six research centers in various departments at the KITSW. “Interdisciplinary research gives fruitful results and leads to the latest innovations for the benefit of scholars and also society. Hence, our team members have to work on them by utilising advanced equipment with the help of basic science principles,” he added. Faculty members and more than 220 students attended the seminar.