OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odysset limited edition price and launch date in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:39 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: OnePlus, the popular Chinese smartphone brand, is all set to launch a limited edition OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey in India. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded variant of the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition, which was recently launched in China.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is expected to be priced at Rs 64,999 and will be available only on the OnePlus website. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will also have a 50MP triple rear camera system and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is expected to be available in India soon. However, the exact launch date has not yet been announced.

Here are some of the key features of the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey:

· Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

· 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support

· 50MP triple rear camera system

· 16MP front-facing camera

· Android 13-based OxygenOS

· IP54, offers a limited level of protection from water

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a high-end smartphone that offers powerful performance, a long-lasting battery, and a great camera system. It is sure to be a popular choice for OnePlus fans in India.