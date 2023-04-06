OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launch date, specifications, and price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available in Hyderabad Oneplus stores starting April 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5g Launch Date, Specifications, And Price In India

Hyderabad: The most-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to be launched in India on April 11, 2023. Also, it will be available in Hyderabad Oneplus stores starting April 11. The starting price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India is Rs 19,999. The user can choose the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for its long lasting battery, which will be easy for the user to use for their day to day work. In its base variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available in pastel lime and chromatic gray colours. The phone gets a 6.72 inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G’s primary camera is 108 megapixels 2 MP + 2 MP and front 16MP. Additionally, it has two 2-megapixel sensors for depth mapping and macro photos as part of its triple rear camera setup. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging.

It will soon be launched on Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G pros:

Long battery life, 67W charging capable stereo speaker

Decent design

Good primary camera performance

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G cons:

No ultra wide camera

Uses an LCD display