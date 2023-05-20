OnePlus Nord 3 launch, specification and price in India

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 240 x 2772 pixels

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:47 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 27,999 in India. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch in India will take place on June 21, 2023. The smartphone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and it is available in Black and Gold.

A 64MP f/1.8 Wide Angle Primary Camera, an 8MP f/2.25 Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a second 2MP f/2.4 Macro Camera make up the OnePlus’ triple camera arrangement on the rear of the smartphone. There is a 16MP f/2.5 Wide Angle Selfie Camera on the front. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is powered by a 5000mAh Li-polymer type battery with 80W Fast Charging