OnePlus partners American Express to empower Indian customers

The first-of-its-kind long-term offer will be available till December 31, 2021 on purchases made on OnePlus.in, with a maximum cashback of Rs 5,000 per card per month during the offer period.

By | Published: 1:17 pm

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced a partnership with American Express to provide customers with several offers on the purchase of OnePlus products in India.

The partnership will provide cashback offers for customers on American Express Centurion, Platinum, Platinum Travel and Platinum Reserve cards in the country.

One can avail offers exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app, the company said in a statement.

“Partnering with American Express is truly unique as it marks the coming together of two premium brands to offer customers better value and enhanced customer experience,” said Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of Sales, OnePlus India.

Customers can enjoy 10 per cent cashback across product categories listed on OnePlus.in for customers who purchase a product with a minimum listed price of Rs 40,000 and five per cent cashback across product categories on OnePlus.in for customers who purchase a product with a listed price of less than Rs 40,000.

The offer can also be availed on EMI and no-cost EMI purchases applicable on all EMI tenures and the cashback will only be applicable on transactions with a minimum transaction value of Rs 4,500.

In addition, eligible American Express cardholders who avail these offers will also receive a complimentary Red Cable Club Pro membership Care plan worth Rs 2,499. The Red Cable Care plan offers 12 months of OnePlus extended warranty and 50GB OnePlus cloud storage among several other exclusive benefits.

“This market-first partnership with OnePlus will enhance the value proposition for our Cardmembers and deliver a differentiated experience. Our collaboration will appeal to a broad set of consumers — from digital-native millennials to those looking for top-of-the-line premium products,” said Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking India.