Congress workers attack Harish Rao’s convoy, car damaged in Khammam

The incident occurred when Harish Rao along with former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ex-MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others visited Bokkalagadda and Venkatesh Nagar in Khammam city to distribute essential commodities to families affected by the recent floods.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 04:36 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao convoy attacked in Khammam photo- X

Khammam: Tension prevailed here on Tuesday as Congress workers attacked the convoy of former minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao.

Some of the Congress workers entered into heated arguments with BRS workers against the visit of BRS leaders in the area. The clash turned violent as Congress workers started hitting BRS workers and then both the groups resorted to fisticuffs.

The Congress workers also started pelting stones on the car in which Harish Rao and others were travelling. The windshield of the car was damaged while a BRS worker Santhosh Reddy suffered a fracture on his leg.