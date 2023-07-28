Online applicants advised to complete ‘DigiLocker’ process to minimise processing time at PSKs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Applicants during online submission of application at www.passportindia.gov.in were advised to complete the ‘DigiLocker’ process of uploading the required supporting documents to minimise the overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at PSKs/POPSKs.

In a press release, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has said the applicants would not require to carry the original documents at the PSKs/POPSKs provided the same is uploaded through DigiLocker.

The Ministry has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhaar document through DigiLocker during online submission of application in the portal. Applicants were advised to complete the DigiLocker upload document process in the portal, in case Aadhaar is submitted as one of the document for proof of address/date of birth.