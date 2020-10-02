Online classes for MBBS students valid: Medical Commission

Online classes are valid and were approved for teaching during the current Covid-19 pandemic only, according to a circular of National Medical Commission

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission said online theory classes for MBBS students were valid and approved for teaching during the current Covid-19 pandemic situation only.

In a circular sent to Dean/ Principal of medical colleges/institutions, it said “Attention of National Medical Commission has been drawn to some media reports that online classes for teaching of MBBS curriculum were not approved by erstwhile MCI. In this regard, it is clarified that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Medical Colleges/Institutions in India are conducting online theory classes for MBBS students. Online classes are valid and were approved for teaching during the current Covid-19 pandemic only.”

It said such online theory classes are required to be supplemented by practical and clinical training as per the current curriculum in all MBBS subjects in the Colleges/Institutions and affiliated hospitals as and when colleges reopen.

