Online dating: Five features to stay safe

Hyderabad: With the growing popularity of online dating and people looking to make connections, dating apps have upped their safety net. In line with this, Tinder has introduced five features that one needs to know to have a ‘zen’ experience.

UnMatch and report anytime

Tinder members have the ability to unmatch and report a person at any time and for any reason, whether it was a relationship that didn’t suit them or something more serious. Once unmatched the person will no longer appear in their list of messages and members can report a person they unmatched any time. Members can report someone directly from a profile, reach out through the Safety Center or contact the Tinder team online whenever the need arises.

Video Chat Before Meeting

Tinder’s face-to-face video calling feature was launched during the pandemic and was built with control and comfort as its first priority. The in-app video calling feature allows members to meet digitally, verify their match is authentic and better assess whether the chemistry is there before an offline date – all without giving out personal contact details or moving the conversation off the platform

Does this bother you!

Got no time for bad vibes? Then this feature is your soulmate. During a conversation, if a member receives a message which Tinder’s AI deems inappropriate or potentially abusive, the recipient will be asked in a pop-up message: “Does This Bother You?” If the answer is yes, you can report the member immediately.

Verified Profiles

Members can leverage Tinder’s Photo Verification feature, which helps confirm that they are the person in their profile by comparing profile photos with a series of posed photos taken in-app

Safety Center

Tinder’s Safety Center is an interactive part of the app that includes local resources, articles, tips, quizzes and information about safety, reporting and privacy features. It’s available at any time – from settings and from the safety shield that appears when members are chatting.

