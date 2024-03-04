Dating scene gets a modern makeover

Speed dating and singles mixers gain popularity in Hyderabad

Published Date - 4 March 2024

Ice-breaking games, activities like pottery, painting, and candle making are a common feature as easy conversation starters.

Hyderabad: There was once a time when people relied on swiping left or right to decide who to meet on various dating apps. But now, Hyderabad’s dating scene is undergoing a significant transformation. The city has been receiving a flurry of makeovers, offering singles fresh avenues to connect and mingle.

In recent times, Hyderabad has become a hub for innovative dating concepts with events like singles’ mixers and speed dating gaining immense popularity. These gatherings provide singles with an alternative to the often impersonal and tiresome experience of online dating. One such event is Speed Dating by Small World, a community that hosts social mixers where one can meet prominent dates and friends in real life.

“The idea behind speed dating is to give people a space where they can find people they vibe with in real life. These meet-ups give people the option to experience better, and the chances for them to find people of their type is much higher,” said Saurav Arya, founder of Small World. Instead of swiping through endless profiles, individuals now have the opportunity to meet face-toface at events specifically designed for singles.

Whether it’s a cosy ‘Chai pe charcha’ session, where one can have conversations over some tea and snacks or a Singles’ Mixer, where one can have an evening filled with meeting singles, engaging in ice-breaking games with food and drinks. Moreover, organisers are incorporating ice-breaking games and activities into meet-ups to enhance the matchmaking process.

These activities not only lighten the atmosphere but also provide a fun way for individuals to connect. “I’ve noticed a lot of these speed dating events happening in the city, these gatherings offer a platform for meaningful conversations and potential connections for singles. I think this is the new trend while people are now tired of swiping and texting,” said Vinay, who attended the singles’ mixer event in the city.

Vibrant atmosphere

The rise of singles’ mixers, in particular, has captured the attention of Hyderabad’s social scene. These events promise a vibrant atmosphere with an almost equal distribution of men and women, creating an ideal setting for singles to interact and get to know each other. With these events happening almost every week, singles can meet multiple potential partners in a short period, finding the right match for themselves.

“Small World is a community of communities, the whole idea is to bring people together through meaningful events. These events help people to become a part of communities that they feel belonged in, where they don’t have to sit at home alone,” he added. Hyderabad’s dating scene seems to be evolving, embracing new ideas and approaches to finding love and companionship as more individuals step away from their screens and step into the real-world setting.