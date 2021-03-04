Online education a new paradigm that opens gateways

Though online education proved to draw a stark contrast with offline methods, its advantages must be applauded.

By | Sunitha Makam | Published: 8:26 pm

The pandemic left us with no option but to adapt to the new circumstances. The realm of education transformed rapidly. It is incredible to see where we are today as compared to just a year ago. Education is a powerful tool, by equipping pupils during the pandemic we have paved a path to a better future. While the virus turned things upside down and created a hazy idea of a smorgasbord of future uncertainties, the online classes provided students with a sense of security and solace.

Though online education proved to draw a stark contrast with offline methods, its advantages must be applauded. The flexibility that online class offers is unprecedented. Equipped only with a device and the internet, students can attend class from any possible location. Interaction options such as chatting, sharing audio and video, and embedding links have turned into the new norm. While it may have been unheard of to use such methods before, online education is a new paradigm that opens gateways.

The structure of online education allows students to analyse text, ponder the knowledge that they are presented with and truly learn. The online format allows students to take a minute and formulate their response with depth, forethought and proper articulation. Teachers have made great strides in applying new concepts to their teaching.

The world is at our fingertips. The self-directed world of virtual classrooms teaches students to make the most of their education journey. Each class is an opportunity to go on a new adventure, to discover new learning, create your own opinions and share them with your peers. The students and teacher create a dynamic learning experience that tests the boundaries of conventional education styles.

Teachers have been striving continually to transform their courses, to bring their absolute best to each online class and explore the world of virtual classrooms. To me, this is the best part of online learning; it is infinite. There are always new methods of presenting information, if not images then documentaries or quizzes or flashcards.

There are infinite options and there is something for everyone, student and teacher alike to learn in-store. As a teacher, online education reminded me that we are all learners. Life is a journey. We are adapting at each level, learning at each level, and growing at each level. Education is the movement from darkness to light regardless of whether it is in the light bulb of a classroom or the LED monitors of a virtual meeting. Teachers will continue to create minds that think and hands that create, whether online or offline.

-Sunitha Makam

Dept of English

(Delhi Public School, Nacharam)

