Online gaming claims the life of a youth in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:52 AM, Tue - 12 July 22

Jagtial: A youth Kottala Tharun Reddy, who attempted to end his life two days ago, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Karimnagar on Tuesday morning.

Upset over losing money through online gaming, Tharun Reddy made suicide bid by consuming pesticides in his home on Sunday. His family members shifted him to the hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the morning.

Tharun Reddy, who used to play online games on hos mobile phone, lost about Rs 1.80 lakh from his bank account. Disappointed over the drawing of the amount from his account, the youth took extreme step.