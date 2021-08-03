Online workshop for urdu teachers at MANUU

An e-certificate will be given to participants and the workshop will be webcast live on IMC MANUU YouTube channel

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting an online workshop on ‘Content Enrichment’ for primary school teachers from August 9 to 13.

The Urdu medium teachers of primary schools can register for free through the link https://forms.gle/aNLBNJQx2preoxBx7.

An e-certificate will be given to participants and the workshop will be webcast live on IMC MANUU YouTube channel, the university said on Tuesday. For more details contact Dr. Viquar Unnisa on 9247586963 or Dr. Jarrar Ahamad on 9618783492.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .