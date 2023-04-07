Only 1 Post Office in Telangana without internet

Of all the 5,386 Branch Post Offices in Telangana, only one office lacks mobile network or internet connectivity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Save for just one Branch Post Office, all the other such offices in Telangana are equipped with mobile network and internet connectivity. There are 5,386 Branch Post Offices across Telangana and they are mostly in villages and mandal headquarters.

Of all the 5,386 Branch Post Offices, only one office lacks mobile network or internet connectivity. Eight branch post offices in Gujarat and 18 branch post offices in Karnataka lack mobile network or internet connectivity.

These details were shared in Lok Sabha by union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan. In reply to a question by Krishna Pal Singh Yadav and other MPs on Wednesday, the union Minister said the government was aware of the fact that there are Post Offices, especially in areas with difficult terrains, without a mobile network or internet connectivity.

At present, there are 879 Branch Post Offices, which do not have mobile network or internet connectivity. Department of Posts has taken up the matter of providing connectivity to Post offices not having mobile network or internet connectivity with the Department of Telecommunications, he said.

As per the union Cabinet approval, under the 4G saturation project total of 24,680 uncovered villages across the country were proposed to be covered with 4G services by the Department of Telecommunications.

The provision of 20 per cent extra villages has also been facilitated. The project also includes upgradation to 4G service at existing 2G/3G sites at 6,279 villages. The project is to be completed by December 9, 2023, he added.

