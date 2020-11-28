Only TRS works for people: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday urged voters to exercise their franchise keeping in view Hyderabad’s development that took place under the TRS regime. The Minister took part in the election campaign in Patel Nagar municipal division in support of TRS candidate Vijay Kumar Goud.

Later, he flagged off a rally that headed to attend Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s public meeting at LB Stadium. He said TRS leaders and workers were those who came to the rescue of people living in basthis, helping out them with essentials and other supplies during the lockdown period.

Opposition leaders who made big claims actually never stood and fought for the cause of people, he pointed out. The TRS government, however, always stood by the people and would also stand by the poor in the future too. Hyderabad has been a peaceful city, and many corporate companies invested here because of TRS government’s policies, Reddy pointed out.

