Operation Ajay: Indian students returning from Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated 'Operation Ajay' to repatriate approximately 18,000 Indians in Israel amid the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The registration process for Indians commenced on Thursday.

By ANI Updated On - 09:52 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

Tel Aviv: In the midst of global concern surrounding the ongoing war in Israel, ‘Operation Ajay‘ shines as a beacon of hope for stranded Indians, providing a lifeline for their safe return to their homeland.

Two Indian students, Vishesh and Harsh, recently shared their heartfelt experiences with ANI and expressed gratitude to the Indian government for executing this remarkable mission.



Vishesh, who returned from Tel Aviv, shared his emotions, “I am very happy, and it’s been really scary here. Now we are going home. See you in India. Thanks a lot, Indian government for evacuating us.”

Similarly, Harsh, a master’s student in electrical engineering at Tel Aviv University, conveyed his relief, “We are happy that the Modi government is providing us with support through ‘Operation Ajay.’ My parents were worried due to the situation, but they will be happy to see me home now.”

‘Operation Ajay’ was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel who were amidst the war between Hamas and Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

The toll of war on civilians is a heartbreaking reality, and amidst the raging conflict, non-Israeli students studying in Israel are no exception.

The fear, uncertainty, and emotional turmoil experienced by students, coupled with the anguish of their parents back in India, add to the already immense burden of conflict in the region.

The first batch of Indian passengers has boarded a flight from Tel Aviv to India under Operation Ajay on Thursday. In Tel Aviv passengers were seen boarding a special chartered flight started by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back passengers from Israel.

On the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is working to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals in war-torn Israel and informed that under “Operation Ajay” the embassy will help Indians who want to return back to India.

“As I said yesterday, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has been working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of all our Indian citizens in Israel. Yesterday, the external affairs minister announced Operation Ajay to help those Indians who wish to return to India. And today, under Operation Ajay, the first flight is going back to India,” he said.

He also went on to mention that about 200 Indians will board the first flight to India and one more flight is scheduled for the same under “Operation Ajay”.

He added, “It’s going to have almost 200 Indian citizens – students, caregivers, and business professionals, and we are trying to ensure that we have a similar flight in the coming days. We will have, one flight tomorrow…I would like to reach out to my fellow Indian citizens here and urge them to remain calm and stay safe by following the local safety advisories and I want to tell them that we’re always there with them. We are standing with them.”

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

Yesterday, the MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Many students like Harsh were striving to pursue their academic dreams in Israel. Their perseverance and resilience are commendable, but the conflict shattered their sense of security and well-being. The return of these students under ‘Operation Ajay’ has brought immense relief to both the students and their families, who had been living with anxiety and concern.

As Vishesh and Harsh embark on their journey back to India, they carry with them stories of courage and hope, reminding us all of the importance of unity and compassion during challenging times.