Operation Muskan: Siddipet police rescue 143 children

Siddipet: Siddipet police rescued 143 children including 22 girls during the month-long Operation Muskan across the district.

The police rescued 101 children including 16 girls in Siddipet division alone. The number of children rescued this year is much higher than last year’s 48. The police filed 11 cases against business establishments for employing the children.

Most of the children rescued were children of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Nepal, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh. A few of them were from Telangana as well.

In a statement on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha said they would initiate stern action against business establishments if caught hiring child labour. Meanwhile, Sangareddy police rescued 66 children including three girls during the month-long drive.

The police filed 23 cases against business establishments for employing children. Medak police rescued 47 children during the drive. The police have counselled the parents to send the children to school.