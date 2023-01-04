| Operation Smile Ix To Commence In Cyberabad Soon

Operation Smile–IX to commence in Cyberabad soon

1,072 street children were rescued and shifted to shelter homes across Cyberabad in 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing DCP Kavitha announced that Operation Smile–IX this year, will commence in January.

Speaking at a review meeting, Kavitha said as many as 1,072 street children were rescued and shifted to shelter homes across Cyberabad in 2022. Cyberabad stood first in Operation Smile across the state.

“As part of the drive, children below 14 years will be rescued from various places and moved to safety or handed over to their parents,” she added.