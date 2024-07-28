Telangana Police stands second in recovering lost phones

Using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the State police, between January 1 and July 25, recovered 21,193 mobile devices that were either stolen or were lost and restored them to the owners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 07:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana police stood second in the country in terms of recovering lost and stolen mobile phones this year so far.

Using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the State police, between January 1 and July 25, recovered 21,193 mobile devices that were either stolen or were lost and restored them to the owners.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cyberabad police hands over 345 lost mobiles to owners

Additional DGP (CID) Shikha Goel said the CEIR portal is operated in all 780 police stations in the State and the CID office monitors the progress. “About 1000 mobile phones were recovered in last one week. On average, 82 mobile phones were recovered per day,” she said.

The highest recovers were made by Hyderabad police (3808) followed by Rachakonda (2174) and Cyberabad (2030).

Shikha Goel said to enhance user friendliness and serve the citizens the State police in coordination with the Department of Telecommunication has successfully integrated CEIR portal with the Telangana police portal.

“The CEIR was started on a pilot project basis in Telangana on May 17 last year and since the police are doing their best to block, trace and recover the phones either lost or stolen,” said the official.

The police asked the citizens to utilize the service on Telangana police portal ‘www.tspolice.gov.in’ or ‘www.ceir.gov.in’ for reporting lost/ missing mobile phones.