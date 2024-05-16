Operator cheats ryots, removed

16 May 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Thummide Narayana, an operator at a paddy procurement centre at Oddugudem in Dahegaon mandal centre was removed on charges of cheating farmers by tampering with a weighing machine on Thursday.

District Cooperative Audit Officer Mohammad Rabbani said Narayana was removed from the centre, following allegations of tampering with the weighing machine and stealing paddy grains leveled by many farmers.

A report was submitted to a committee recommending Narayana’s suspension. The committee would inquire into the issue and make a decision, he said.

Farmers staged a dharna alleging that two to three kilograms of paddy grains were being pilfered from a bag of paddy containing 40 kilograms at the paddy procurement centre.

They accused organisers of the centre of pilfering the grains by tampering with the weighing machine. They said that they realised the cheating when they weighed the grains on another machine.