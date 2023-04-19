Opinion: Beating job burnout

Organisations must accommodate cultural differences to foster a productive work environment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

By Aarya Dedhia, Moitrayee Das

An upcoming economic recession is a cause for concern as inflation is on the rise in different parts of the globe. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautiously predicted a grim outlook for global GDP growth for the years 2022 and 2023, taking into account the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the persistent hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. In 2022, there were approximately 1,39,000 global job cuts. As of February 20, 2023, about 1,03,000 employees have already been laid off worldwide, which accounts for three-fourths of the total layoffs in 2022. Within India itself, a staggering number of over 35,000 workers have been dismissed from their employment.

Three Dimension

Job burnout is a complicated issue that stems from prolonged stress and can cause physical, emotional, and cognitive problems. It can lead to negative attitudes towards work and colleagues, and a reduced sense of accomplishment. There are three dimensions of burnout: emotional exhaustion, cynicism or depersonalisation and decreased personal achievement. These dimensions often follow a cause-and-effect pattern and are interrelated.

The first dimension, emotional exhaustion, is marked by overwhelming feelings of fatigue and burnout, potentially resulting in an inability to adapt to the work environment. As a result, employees may need more emotional energy to perform their work tasks. The second dimension, cynicism or depersonalisation, involves a hostile or indifferent attitude towards work and colleagues, potentially leading to inappropriate behaviour that exacerbates the sense of burnout. The third dimension, reduced personal achievement, is characterised by a negative evaluation of oneself and self-doubt regarding job-related tasks. This dimension can have a significant impact on burnout symptoms as it may contribute to a feeling of helplessness and a loss of motivation.

This leads us to the main question: How can we manage or cope with burnout?

Coping with Burnout

It is widely accepted in the research literature that people rely on preferred coping strategies, or a set of coping mechanisms when faced with stressful situations. Coping is an essential survival tactic for humans. It means modifying one’s behaviour and cognition in response to stressors that are perceived to be difficult or beyond one’s capacity. Coping involves both cognitive and behavioural responses to control stress caused by environmental factors.

Endler and Parker (1994) recognised the significance of coping mechanisms and created the ‘Coping Inventory for Stressful Situations’ (CISS) evaluation instrument to measure various coping strategies. These strategies include task-oriented coping, emotion-oriented coping and avoidance-oriented coping.

Task-oriented coping mechanisms involve individuals adapting to their surroundings by changing their behaviour and cognition. Emotion-based coping methods are used to manage negative feelings in tough situations. While it can help individuals handle the emotional impact of stress, it has been reported as being counterproductive and adding to one’s stress. Avoidance-oriented coping mechanisms involve the use of temporary distractions to avoid confronting stressors. Although avoidance strategies may provide momentary relief, they are not an effective solution for long-term stress management.

Previous research has investigated whether these coping strategies stem from situational demands or personal traits, but it is also important to consider the influence of culture. Cultural norms and socialisation processes lead individuals within a culture to appraise events and respond with similar coping strategies. Thus, coping styles can be viewed as socially acquired and culturally mediated, leading individuals from similar cultures to adopt similar coping strategies congruent with their cultural values and norms.

Cultural Differences

The individualism-collectivism dimension serves as a formidable theoretical foundation for cultural studies. It sheds light on the prominence of specific values, behaviours and norms in diverse cultures, thus paving the way for accurate cross-cultural comparisons with substantial theoretical support.

Studies have shown that employees from individualistic cultures prioritise autonomy, self-expression and self-direction, placing a strong emphasis on individuality. This often results in downplaying the importance of family and developing self-reliance early on in life. Cultural differences significantly affect an individual’s resources and networks, leading to vast, yet weak networks for those from individualistic cultures. These employees have a strong internal locus of control, attributing events to themselves or others and adapting to given situations. Coping strategies are more of a challenge than a threat to such individuals.

Contrary to their individualistic counterparts, employees from collectivist cultures prioritise their ingroups and close bond with fellow members. These individuals work tirelessly to fulfil social obligations while adhering to group norms, resulting in a climate that values conformity over individual autonomy. Collectivist employees are heavily influenced by their surroundings, often adapting and changing their thoughts, emotions and behaviours to align with the group. This deep sense of interdependence and conformity can positively or negatively impact their work and well-being.

Organisations must recognise and accommodate these cultural differences and establish an environment that meets the diverse needs of the workforce. Organisations must acknowledge and recognise these differences to foster a productive and harmonious work environment. Burnouts on a job are mainly associated with the characteristics of the job and the stressors an employee might face while working.

While the most common mechanisms to overcome burnout are emotion-focused and problem-focused, only one of them acts to be effective. The latter involves the careful reconsideration of predicaments as a means to identify viable solutions, typically resulting in a task-focused and problem-solving approach. Indeed, this facet of coping leads to an optimistic outcome by mitigating stress and boosting mental well-being.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that there exists a perceptible negative correlation between burnout symptoms and constructive coping techniques.

Burnout symptoms are often associated with emotional exhaustion which leads to depersonalisation and further apathy and indifference to the social environment. This further exhibits an inverse association with seeking social aid or assistance. However, if individuals become accustomed to this communication style, they may develop a sense of helplessness and indecision when faced with environmental challenges instead of tackling these problems with assertiveness and resourcefulness, which are crucial in such circumstances.

Burnout is a significant challenge that employees may face within their cultural context. It can lead individuals to rely on emotional coping mechanisms, which can have negative consequences on their mental health and social interactions. In collectivist cultures, where mutual support and conformity to norms are emphasised, the effects of burnout can be particularly devastating. Employees may feel compelled to conform to societal expectations, leading to increased burnout and destructive coping mechanisms that hinder productivity. Self-blame, denial, and isolation can further exacerbate stress and contribute to a harmful cycle.

Massive layoffs such as these can deeply affect the mindset of existing employees. The abrupt departure of peers, confidants and even mentors can trigger emotions of anxiety, ambiguity and vulnerability. The remaining workforce may feel burdened, under pressure, and devalued, leading to reduced morale, drive and output. This leads to employees facing job insecurities or burnout. Hence, it is important for companies to understand how to encourage employees facing problems of burnout in a culturally appropriate manner.

