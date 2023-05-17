Opinion: Champion of Ambedkarism

KCR is turning Telangana into a blueprint for Ambedkar’s social justice ideology and shaping social democracy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

By Dr Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a historical transformation under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister and BRS founder Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao and the ‘social justice’ and ‘social democracy’ principles propounded by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar form the base of it.

“Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy,” proclaimed father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. What is social democracy? In the words of Babasaheb himself, social democracy means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as indispensable features.

Ideas of Babasaheb

If we elaborate on the ideas and work of Babasaheb further, social democracy is indispensable to achieving social justice, which he ardently propagated all through his life. How committed were Indian lawmakers and politicians towards BR Ambedkar’s ideals? How determined were Indian central governments and State sarkars to turn Ambedkar’s vision into reality?

Unfortunately, even a cursory observation of Indian politics since Independence points out that not many political parties or politicians honestly cared about Ambedkar’s ideals. They were more interested in earning votes in the name of Ambedkar rather than implementing his ideas in governance.

It took nearly six decades and a leader like K Chandrashekhar Rao to put Ambedkar’s ideals to work and prove how Babasaheb’s social justice ideology can create a progressive and positive change in people’s lives.

From a region, which was once known for perennial droughts, barren lands, oppression, labour migration, farmers’ suicides, internal strifes, cultural and political inferiority, now being one of the top performing States in governance, development and welfare, Telangana has truly witnessed a political and governance miracle under Rao’s leadership.

Transforming Lives

According to the data of RBI, Telangana is the sixth fastest-growing State in India and its gross State domestic product (GSDP) increased from Rs 3.59 lakh crore in FY12 to Rs 6.10 lakh crore in FY21. The annual Budget of Telangana grew from Rs 60,000 crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 3 lakh crore in FY 2022-23. Similarly, the per capita income of Telangana increased from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2022-23. This is higher than the national per capita income of Rs 1,70,620 by 86 per cent.

These financial figures prove without any doubt the unprecedented development of the youngest State. But more than the economic indicators, the positive change being witnessed in the lives of the people of Telangana, transformation in social, political and cultural landscape highlight how the Chief Minister is turning Telangana into a blueprint (role model) for BR Ambedkar’s social justice ideology and shaping social democracy.

Social justice in India is defined as the principle that all people should have access to the same rights, opportunities and resources regardless of gender, class, caste, religion and other social categories. It involves ensuring equal rights and protections for all citizens, eliminating discrimination based on any of these factors, and providing an equal opportunity for all individuals to reach their potential. Social justice also includes fighting for economic justice, environmental rights and workplace equality.

As the Chief Minister of Telangana, he assiduously ensured in his governance that social justice is ensured in the State. The welfare schemes introduced by him like increasing the old pensions to Rs 2,016, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, KCR Kits, residential gurukuls for the students of SC, ST, BC and Minorities and others have played a major role in alleviating poverty and socio-economic empowerment of various sections in Telangana.

If we consider carefully, these are not populist schemes brought in for political reasons, but economic interventions aimed at decreasing the poverty burden of underprivileged sections and making them part of the economic activity by providing them spending capacity with overall empowerment.

Even initiatives like the distribution of sheep and cattle to the Yadava community, supporting the fishermen community through the distribution of free fish seedlings, and mopeds, though mocked by shortsighted opposition, led to the rise in the per capita income of these communities and wealth creation. Aathma Gourava Bhavans built by the Telangana government have helped boost the self-respect of the marginalised sections.

Reaching Out

Infrastructure development initiatives like the world’s largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram, drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha, revival of water tanks through Mission Kakatiya, Haritha Haram for ecological balance, T-Hub, T-Works, strengthening Hyderabad’s infrastructure, subsidised loans to SC, ST, BC and minorities sections are all aimed at wholesome development of society, touching upon various aspects of people’s lives.

Inspired by BR Ambedkar’s life, the Chief Minister has introduced overseas scholarships for students of the downtrodden section to study abroad. Being a leader who knows the importance of education for the emancipation and empowerment of the downtrodden, he has set up and promoted residential gurukuls in a big way in Telangana. The fact that there are 1,000-plus residential gurukuls with 6 lakh students studying in them proves his commitment towards improving the education and growth opportunities for underprivileged sections.

One major aspect of Rao’s governance is that he has carefully crafted his policies to ensure that every section and even every family is benefited from government spending.

Rao has now taken up the cause of farmers, who form more than 70% of our population and form the foundation of our economy, but always feel let down by the insensitive governments. He has taken up a gigantic task of expanding the BRS across the nation with a unique slogan of ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’, with the motive of bringing in a farmer-friendly government at the Centre and also implementing the most effective Telangana development model. By taking on the draconian rule of the Modi Sarkar, he is emerging as the modern-day Ambedkar in 21st-century India.

Then why are his detractors vehemently opposing his every move and cannot even digest the construction of a 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue and a glorious new BR Ambedkar State Secretariat named after the legendary leader? Because unlike them paying lip service or doing ‘statue politics,’ Rao is seriously and constructively working for the empowerment of SC, ST, BC, Minorities and marginalised sections. The Telangana model of development, based on Ambedkar’s social justice principles, achieved till now amply proves it.

And now when he is raring to take this Telangana model of social justice and social democracy across India, these hypocritical netas are naturally worried that their false pretensions and fake propaganda will crumble when faced with Rao’s Ambedkar ideals-driven politics.

Being a true champion of Ambedkarism, Rao is determined to bring an everlasting change in Indian politics and social life as earnestly wished by Babasaheb, and the Telangana model of development and governance is just the first and firm step in that direction.