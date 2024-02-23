Opinion: Humanising science

As we navigate the technological age, it’s time to value the virtuous insights of those who cautioned against blindly forging ahead

By B Maria Kumar

Of late, I frequently find myself pondering whether humanity is adrift, lacking a clear direction towards nurturing collective safety and well-being. Despite our pride in technological advances, we are haunted by concerns over the potential consequences — both intended and unintended.

Worrisome Junctures

The recent public announcement by Neuralink’s co-founder Elon Musk regarding the successful implantation of a brain-computer chip in a human volunteer has ignited both excitement and apprehension about the future of humanity. While there is compelling evidence to suggest that this bold surgical feat could prospectively cure spinal injuries, psychosomatic maladies etc, thus enhancing intellectual soundness, there remains a shadow of uncertainty regarding unforeseen negative repercussions, particularly in terms of cerebral safety, invasion of privacy, socioeconomic inequalities and so on.

Similarly, we are reminded of the looming spectre of accidents in artificial intelligence (AI) operations in light of the latest reflections by Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, urging expedited regulations on its use. A few years ago, Stephen Hawking had already expressed his reservations that if AI systems were not carefully managed, they could become vastly more powerful than humans and act in ways that are ghastly detrimental to our interests.

In much the same manner, gene editing, among other breakthroughs, has sparked numerous debates about life challenges pertaining to posterity. The unchecked exploitation of genetic information may lead to unforeseen health risks and commercialisation of genetic data is more likely to involve unscrupulous practices which could be too dangerous for society. The rash manipulation of genome sequencing tends to become another worrisome juncture in humanity’s evolutionary trajectory.

Need for Caution

Indeed, all modern scientific endeavours, whether in AI or brain-machine interfaces, typically begin with noble objectives aimed at improving the human condition. Yet, history serves as a sobering reminder that even esteemed figures like Nobel physicist Einstein found themselves unwittingly embroiled in the creation of catastrophic outcomes, as evidenced by his pivotal role in the Manhattan Project, a precursor to the nuclear Armageddon.

The fervent pursuit of cutting-edge technological ventures, driven by diverse motivations ranging from seeking fame and fortune to genuinely benefiting humanity, underscores the need for caution. It prompts us to reconsider the allure of opening Pandora’s Box. In addressing this dilemma, it is prudent to heed the wisdom imparted by Nobel economist Milton Friedman, who exhorted us to evaluate policies based not solely on their apparent intentions, but rather on the tangible results that will impact the state of humans.

In the aftermath of World War II, as the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki’s atomic bombings reverberated, Aldous Huxley, in his seminal work ‘Brave New World,’ called for a change in focus. He warned against the unbridled pursuit of research in physics and chemistry, advocating instead for a greater emphasis on medical and psychological sciences. Huxley envisioned a world where humanity, especially its progeny, could thrive in safety. Yet, his prescient words have largely faded from memory, owing to the passage of more than seven decades. As we navigate the complexities of our technological age, perhaps it’s time to value the virtuous insights of those who cautioned against blindly forging ahead.

Trojan Horse?

Are these disputable developments in science and technology a gift, akin to the Trojan Horse, concealing hidden dangers poised to launch a catastrophic attack on human lives? Many astute scientists have sounded the alarm about the escalating use of uncontrolled everyday household gadgets, which, inter alia, are propelling the planet towards a crisis in terms of climate, ecosystem, and our own survival.

These stark realities serve as a wake-up call, echoing the sentiments of celebrated biochemistry professor Isaac Asimov, who cautioned that the pace of human wisdom lags behind the rapid progression of science. The dismaying telltale signs and symptoms emerging from various quarters demand urgent attention to address the uneasy security scenario across the globe.

It’s important to acknowledge that science is morally directionless due to its neutrality and the responsibility for guiding it towards safe and beneficial ends lies solely with human commitments and actions. Upon deeper reflection on current technological trends, two prominent issues emerge focusing on the need to steer science towards humaneness. Firstly, the factuality of ‘eureka backfire’ illustrates the initial euphoria accompanying a groundbreaking discovery or innovation, often followed by unanticipated ramifications leading to disappointment or even more harm. This phenomenon requires a careful examination of the long-term impacts of scientific inventions.

Secondly, the ‘fear paradox’ highlights how individuals or nations, despite their best efforts to avoid it, can still fall prey to fear. In the context of an arms race, nuclear deterrence arises from a fear of potential aggression, with the aim of preventing such actions through the credible threat of retaliation. This paradox points out the complex interplay between fear, security and the quest for peace.

In both cases, adopting a metaphysical approach to decision-making —evaluating the existential and ethical considerations before taking action — is crucial to ensuring the safety and prosperity of humanity. While science and technology provide researchers and stakeholders with unprecedented tools to explore the unknown, the competitive drive often overshadows moral obligations. A true champion of science is not only well-versed in the laws of physical and life sciences but also possesses the wisdom to discern when action is warranted and when restraint is necessary for the greater good of humanity. Thus, it is imperative to shift the spotlight back towards a humanistic approach in order to safeguard the welfare of present and future generations.

(The author is IPS (Retd) and a winner of National Rajbhasha Gaurav Award for the year 2022-23)