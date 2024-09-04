Opinion: Rethink disaster management

Move beyond the cycle of reaction and recovery and embrace a future where we are prepared for whatever nature throws our way

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 11:59 PM

By Ravula Sridhar Reddy

The recent floods in Telangana, which have tragically claimed lives and caused widespread destruction, are part of a recurring pattern that haunts not only the State but the entire nation. With initial damage estimated at over Rs 5,438 crore and the displacement of thousands, these floods emphasise the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how our governments approach disaster management. The question we must ask ourselves is not merely how to respond to such disasters but how to prevent them in the first place.

Cost of Inaction

Floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not isolated incidents. From the Yamuna’s overflow in Delhi to the devastating floods in Assam and Maharashtra, India faces a relentless cycle of destruction every monsoon. This year alone, the toll on Telangana’s infrastructure has been catastrophic: roads have sustained damage amounting to Rs 2,362 crore, electrical installations worth Rs 175 crore have been ruined and crop losses across 41,500 acres have totalled Rs 415 crore. The damage extends across irrigation systems, health facilities, municipal infrastructure, railways and private properties putting the lives of countless citizens in limbo.

These tragedies are often compounded by a sense of grim inevitability. Year after year, certain regions brace themselves for the deluge, knowing that when the rains come, their lives will be upended. We see this in the weary eyes of farmers watching their crops disappear beneath a tide of brown water, in the frantic scramble for higher ground as homes are swallowed by rising floodwaters. We hear it in the desperate pleas for help from villages cut off from the outside world, their cries for rescue echoing through relentless downpours.

Nationally, the numbers are even more alarming. Every year, India loses thousands of crores due to floods, with approximately 17.3 million people affected annually. The financial strain on the nation is immense, especially for States like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and those in the northeastern region, which repeatedly bear the brunt of these disasters. The Ganga and Brahmaputra, in particular, have been perennial sources of devastation, exacerbated by insufficient infrastructure and resources, poor disaster management practices and negligence on the part of governments.

The Reactive Loop

Despite the predictability of monsoon floods, our approach remains overwhelmingly reactive. We deploy disaster relief teams, set up camps and rush funds for reconstruction — all necessary steps but all too late. We continue to drain national resources and cost lives by reacting to floods after they occur rather than preventing them.

This reactive approach is akin to patching a leaky roof during a rainstorm instead of fixing it when the skies are clear. Why does disaster management focus only during the three months of the monsoon? Why is there not a continuous, year-round focus on identifying and mitigating risks? The cost of inaction is clear, both in human lives and economic terms. Yet, the political will to address this systemic issue seems lacking.

Proactive Approach

The human cost of this reactive approach is immeasurable. Families torn apart, lives lost, futures washed away — these are the consequences of our collective failure to prioritise disaster preparedness.

Imagine if, instead of waiting for the floods to strike, we took proactive steps months in advance. Pre-monsoon audits of vulnerable areas could identify weak bridges, clogged drainage systems and other high-risk zones. Roads could be reinforced, rivers dredged and communities educated on evacuation plans. This kind of preparation could dramatically reduce the impact of floods, saving lives and preserving infrastructure.

Moreover, disaster management should encompass forecasting, planning and implementing preventive measures that mitigate risks before they escalate into full-blown disasters. Leveraging technology, such as satellite imagery and AI-driven predictive models, can play a crucial role in anticipating flood patterns and enabling timely interventions.

No Dedicated Ministry

One of the most glaring gaps in India’s approach to disaster management is the absence of dedicated Ministries in State and Central governments for disaster management. Given the frequency and scale of natural disasters, the establishment of such a ministry is long overdue. A dedicated ministry could oversee a comprehensive national disaster resilience strategy, coordinate efforts across various levels of government and ensure disaster preparedness is a year-round priority.

This ministry could also manage the allocation of funds specifically for preventive measures, rather than just for post-disaster relief. The financial argument for such an approach is compelling: the billions of rupees spent on reconstruction after disasters could be significantly reduced if a fraction of that amount were invested in prevention and preparedness. In a nation where resources are always stretched thin, this kind of foresight is not just prudent; it is essential.

Annual Audits, Planning

Disaster management concepts should expand to include regular audits and assessments of vulnerable areas, not just during the monsoon season but throughout the year. These audits should focus on identifying potential risks and implementing corrective measures well before rainy conditions arrive.

For example, roads that are prone to flooding could be elevated or fortified, drainage systems cleared and expanded and agricultural practices adjusted to minimise crop loss. Community-based disaster management plans, including evacuation routes and emergency shelters, should be regularly updated and communicated to the public.

Furthermore, disaster management teams should be engaged in ongoing research and development, working on innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of natural disasters. This could involve exploring new materials and construction techniques that are more resilient to flooding and developing early warning systems that furnish communities with precious time to prepare.

Moral Imperative

The financial burden of recurring floods is staggering. The losses run into tens of thousands of crores every year. But beyond the economic impact, there is a moral imperative to act. The loss of life, the displacement of families and the destruction of livelihoods are not just statistics; they are tragedies that demand a response.

As a nation, we possess the resources, knowledge and technology to prevent much of the devastation caused by floods and other natural calamities. What we need is the political will to prioritise proactive disaster management and allocate the necessary funds to make it a reality. It is time to move beyond the cycle of reaction and recovery and embrace a future where we are prepared for whatever nature throws our way.

Safer, Resilient India

The recent floods in Telangana and the rest of the country offer us a crucial opportunity to rethink our approach to disaster management. Let us not wait for the next monsoon to react. Instead, let us take the necessary steps now to ensure our communities are prepared, our infrastructure is resilient and our nation is ready to face the challenges ahead.

Additionally, we must address the issues of encroachment on lakes and water bodies, inadequate city planning and neglect of sewage systems that exacerbate flooding risks. Education should extend from schools to the community, ensuring citizens understand the importance of disaster preparedness. Government departments must also be equipped with the knowledge, awareness and training to work in coordination necessary to effectively identify and address flood and natural calamities risks.

In this interconnected web of challenges, the time has come for a vigorous, sustained commitment to proactive disaster management. By embracing a culture of preparedness, we can build a safer and more resilient India — one that faces monsoons with confidence rather than fear.

(The author is former Chairman, TSEWIDC [Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation])