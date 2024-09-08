Opinion: Seek accountability gently

The soft route can expand the scope for answerability and prove to be empowering

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 11:59 PM

By Viiveck Verma

Accountability is the obligation of individuals or entities to transparently and ethically take actions, ensuring compliance with established standards and expectations, and being answerable for outcomes and consequences to all stakeholders. While this is crucial in any organisation or relationship, traditionally, it has been sought through strict oversight, rigid structures and punitive measures.

The enforcement of accountability through severe measures, including rigorous admonition, legal action and dismissal of individuals from their positions of authority has often been the case. However, a softer, gentler approach can be equally, if not more, effective. This alternative can create answerability by fostering a culture of mutual respect, understanding and collaboration. Let us undertake a detailed exploration.

Hard and Soft Power

Accountability has often entailed hard power because it serves as a direct and enforceable means to ensure adherence to laws, norms and ethical standards. The use of hard power in accountability is rooted in historical precedents where authority and compliance were maintained through clear, enforceable penalties.

In today’s age, accountability should rely more on soft power due to the complexity of contemporary issues like hybrid models of working, mental health challenges and digital privacy, which require cooperative problem-solving rather than punishment-oriented measures. Emphasising rehabilitation and improvement through mediation, dialogue and collaboration fosters a more constructive and forward-looking approach, encouraging ethical behaviour and compliance through positive reinforcement rather than fear of punishment.

This is now becoming something most major entities in the world are taking cognizance of. In fact, a prime example of soft power accountability is the approach taken by the United Nations Global Compact, which encourages businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies. Instead of using punitive measures, the Compact relies on dialogue, peer learning and public reporting to hold companies accountable.

For instance, a multinational corporation might join the Global Compact and commit to principles such as environmental sustainability, human rights, and anti-corruption. The Compact facilitates workshops, provides resources and offers a platform for companies to share best practices and innovations. Companies are required to submit annual reports detailing their progress, which are publicly available, ensuring transparency and peer accountability. By participating in this initiative, the corporation is motivated to improve its practices not through fear of legal repercussions but through the desire to enhance its reputation, meet consumer expectations and contribute positively to global challenges. This collaborative, supportive framework illustrates how soft power can effectively promote accountability in the increasingly complicated world we inhabit.

The same approach can extend beyond the professional realm. After all, accountability transcends boundaries to apply to all spheres of human interaction. The soft accountability model has certain principles that inhere in itself, including empathy, free communication, ways to provide constructive feedback, collaboration as well as the imperative of providing positive reinforcement. For example, while working or interacting with others, we have to recognise that everyone has their own challenges and perspectives.

Collaborative Effort

When seeking accountability, we must, therefore, approach the situation with empathy, aiming to understand the reasons behind a person’s actions or inactions. This has to be accompanied by encouraging honest communication and the creation of an environment where individuals feel safe to express their concerns and challenges without fear of immediate repercussions. Feedback that is constructive rather than punitive, which focuses on what can be improved and how, rather than merely highlighting what went wrong, is key here as well.

Significantly, accountability has to be framed as a collaborative effort as one has to work with others to find solutions and offer support to help individuals meet their responsibilities. Finally, an indispensable part of the process is to recognise and reward positive behaviours and achievements, for positive reinforcement can be a powerful motivator and help in building a culture of accountability.

While these are the dimensions of ideals, there are practical components of the same process. First of all, ensure that roles, responsibilities and expectations are clearly communicated. When everyone knows what is expected of them, it is easier to hold them accountable in a fair and consistent manner. Relatedly, it is key to have informal meetings where free communication luxuriates. When issues arise, address them calmly and seek to find mutually agreeable solutions rather than assigning blame. We should model the behaviour they expect from others since demonstrating accountability in your actions sets a standard for the rest of the team to follow.

Needless to say, a gentler approach fosters trust and strengthens relationships within the organisation. When individuals feel respected and supported, their morale and job satisfaction or investment in the relationship improve. While a positive and supportive environment can lead to higher levels of engagement and productivity, gentle accountability encourages long-term commitment to responsibilities and continuous improvement.

Right Balance

However, it is important to find the right balance between being gentle and maintaining necessary authority. For instance, a teacher creates a nurturing and inclusive classroom atmosphere, being patient and supportive with students who struggle to understand the material and uses positive reinforcement to celebrate students’ progress and encourage a love for learning.

The same teacher also enforces classroom rules to ensure a conducive learning environment. If a student disrupts the class, the teacher addresses the behaviour promptly, explaining the impact on others and assigning appropriate consequences, such as a warning or detention. Accountability, indeed, should be sought gently, but in a less-than-ideal world, it is wise to also recognise circumstances where a gentle approach proves ineffective and have alternatives ready.

Balancing gentleness and authority involves being empathetic and supportive while also setting and enforcing clear boundaries and expectations. This approach ensures that individuals feel valued and understood while maintaining the necessary structure and discipline to achieve goals and uphold standards.

In conclusion, seeking accountability gently is a powerful approach that can transform the dynamics within an organisation. By focusing on empathy, open communication and collaboration, it is possible to build a supportive environment where accountability is naturally woven into the fabric of the culture. Similarly, it is beneficial for relationships as it bolsters their tensile strength while emphasising personal development and creating emotionally valuable connections.

On the whole, it is incumbent upon us to understand the potency of rethinking the ways in which we demand accountability. The soft route can expand the scope for answerability and that can prove to be empowering, not just for organisations or interpersonal spaces but society at large.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Upsurge Global, Strategic Adviser & Venture Partner, SilverNeedle Ventures, and Adviser & Adjunct Professor, EThames College)