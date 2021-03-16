OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G scores high on style, specs

The F19 Pro+ 5G is the first F series smartphone to be equipped with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility that will enable faster download and upload speeds.

New Delhi: In a bid to offer style with technology, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO recently announced its much-anticipated 5G smartphone — OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G — under its F series.

The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in two colours — Fluid Black, Space Silver — at Rs 25,990.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G highlights its photography and videography skills. The smartphone features AI Highlight Portrait Video that allows anyone to become a video expert.

The feature optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light.

The F19 Pro+ 5G is the first F series smartphone to be equipped with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility that will enable faster download and upload speeds.

The device also features eight antennas in a new 360o wrap-around design for better signal performance whether the mobile phone is in landscape or portrait mode or however it is held.

We used the device in the Space Silver colour option for a few days and here’s how it performed.

In the box, you will find the smartphone, along with a charger, a cable, a case and a wired earphone which are fast disappearing.

In terms of design, the smartphone looks good but similar to its other smartphones. The smartphone is comparatively quite slim and has a bumpy quad-camera setup on the back with 5G written on the camera module and branding done on the bottom right.

The texture of the back panel also helps smudges and fingerprints to stay away from it. The fingerprints are visible but low, unlike glass-backed smartphones.

On the front, there is a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left, a power key on the right edge, volume rockers on the left and a 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C port and single speaker grille on the bottom edge.

The phone comes with a triple-slot tray for two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The screen looks amazing as the bezels around the smartphone are very thin, but what you won’t like is that it lacks 90Hz refresh rate, which is currently seen in several smartphones. Instead, it has a 60Hz refresh rate.

We didn’t have any difficulty in using the device under bright sunlight.

The smartphone sports a 48MP f/1.7 wide-angle primary, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro shooter along with a LED Flash.

The images clicked from the rear camera were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light. However, pictures clicked in the low light were just okay.

The selfie camera sports a 16MP selfie camera sensor, which resulted in extra glossy pictures.

Also, the video recorder did a decent job.

The smartphone also comes with camera-centric features, such as HDR mode, auto-mode, face detection, digital zoom touch to focus, etc.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G houses a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. On a full charge, the device lasted for around a day. The usage included e-mails, light games, messaging, phone calls on 4G.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U SoC, which is also present on the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme X7 among others. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB.

The phone did not lag. The face unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor worked fine too.

Conclusion: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is a device with a stylish look with neat specs. The overall performance of the device is decent in the mid-price segment which is currently brimming with several options.