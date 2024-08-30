Osmania PG College of Law faces uncertain future

The college of Osmania University (OU) faces an uncertain future as it has yet to receive approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI) to offer a five-year law degree programme even as the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) web counselling concluded on Friday.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 31 August 2024, 12:13 AM

Hyderabad: The fate of the Post Graduate College of Law in Basheerbagh, which has been instrumental in shaping several legal minds over the decades, hangs in the balance.

This is the first time that the college, one of the famous law institutions in the State, has not been included in the counselling due to recognition issues. This college had offered 60 seats in the five-year LLB programme.

According to sources, the college has been functioning with just two regular teachers and the remaining part-time lecturers. Citing the dearth of regular teachers, the BCI held back recognition to the college for offering the five-year law degree programme for the academic year 2024-25.

“This time, the BCI has tightened the norms for approving the law colleges. We are learning that BCI will take an undertaking from the college management regarding shortcomings before approving the college,” OU sources said. Efforts to reach the principal G Anuradha for a comment proved futile.

For the academic year 2024-25, as many as 2,280 seats are on offer for the five-year law degree programme offered by 24 law colleges in the State. This year, 10,197 candidates had registered of which 8,412 appeared and 5,478 qualified in the TG LAWCET for the five-year law degree admissions. “If the PG College of Law receives approval from the BCI, it will be included in the second phase of counselling,” sources said. A total of 28 law colleges are offering 4,790 seats for the three-year law programme and 990 seats are up for grabs in the LLM programmes through the TG PGLCET 2024 for the academic year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the provisional seat allotment for candidates who attended the first phase TG LAWCET and PGLCET web counselling will be ready on September 1. Candidates must report to colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with the tuition fee payment receipt, between September 2 and 6. The second web-phase counselling is expected to commence on September 8.

