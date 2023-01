Osmania TT team emerges champions at South-Zone Inter-University Tournament

Osmania University men’s table tennis team defeated SRM University, Tamil Nadu 3-1 to emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University men’s table tennis team defeated SRM University, Tamil Nadu 3-1 to emerge champions in the South Zone inter-university table tennis championship at the Christ University, Bengaluru on Thursday.

The OU team, consisting Mohammed Ali, B Varun Shankar and Raju, defeated Madras University (Tamil Nadu) 3-2 in semifinals and MG University (Kerala) 3-1 in quarterfinals.

In the final, singles players Mohammed Ali and KesavanKannan put OU in 2-0 lead winning their respective singles. Though Varun Shankar lost his singles, Mohammed Ali won his reverse singles to give his side the victory.

The result helped them qualify for the All India Inter-University tournament, scheduled to be held from January 9 to 11 at Chitkara University, Punjab.

Results: Final: Osmania University (Telangana) bt SRM University (Tamil Nadu) 3-1 (Mohammed Ali bt Srikrishna 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4); Kesavan Kannan bt Abhinay 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-3); Varun Shankar lost to Laxman 0-3 (8-11, 8-11, 9-11); Mohammed Ali bt Abhinay 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9).