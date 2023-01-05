Osmania TT team enters semis of South-Zone Inter-University Tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:59 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania University table tennis team entered the semifinals at the South-Zone Inter-University Tournament held at the CHRIST University, Bengaluru on Thursday.

The OU team defeated MG University, Kerala 3-1 in the quarterfinals as they also qualified for the All India Universities Table Tennis Tournament scheduled to be held at the Chitkara University, Punjab from January 9 to 11.

Osmania University will take on Madras University in the semifinals clash. “It was a good outing and our players ensured a comfortable win. We are hopeful of making it to the top slot,” said coach Shaik Wajahath.

Results (Quarterfinals): Osmania University (TS) bt MG University (Kerala) 3-1; Singles: Keshvan (OU) lost to Amir (MGU) 5-11, 4-11, 5-11; Md Ali (OU) bt Aditya (MGU) 12-10, 11-8, 11-5; B Varun Shankar (OU) bt Jaik (MGU) 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3; Reverse Singles: Md Ali (OU) bt Amir (MGU) 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.