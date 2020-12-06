Osmania University allows students to pick centre for PG, pre-PhD exams

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has given an option for students to choose one of the nearest centres to their place of residence for appearing for the PG and pre-PhD (course work) exams.

The university has already allotted exam centres within its jurisdiction for students of PG second semester main and first and third semesters’ backlog, and pre-PhD (course work). Students, on their own, may change centre to one of their nearest centres constituted by the university outside its jurisdiction by exercising option on the website http://pg.ouexams.in

The university on Sunday issued instructions for exercising options for choosing centres outside its jurisdiction. The place opted by a student for writing examination will be sent through SMS to registered mobile number and email id.

Students who do not give any option would have to appear for exams in their respective centres allotted by the university. The last date for exercising centre option for PG students is December 9 and for pre-PhD students it is December 15. No changes would be allowed after the deadline, the OU said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .