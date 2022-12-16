Osmania University bags Green Miles Award

OU Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies director Prof. C Srinivasulu received the award from L&T Metro Rail Chief Strategy Officer Murali Varadarajan on behalf of the university.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has been conferred with Green Miles Champion Award by the Hyderabad Metro Rail for encouraging its stakeholders to take metro rail for commuting.

OU Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies director Prof. C Srinivasulu received the award from L&T Metro Rail Chief Strategy Officer Murali Varadarajan on behalf of the university at an award ceremony held here on Friday.

“This is another achievement that reiterates the university’s policies towards encouraging green initiatives. We have been striving to restore green cover in the university and have been encouraging all stakeholders to become more carbon neutral,” OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said.

He urged more and more students and staff to take metro rail for daily commute as it was the most environmental friendly transportation facility available in Hyderabad.