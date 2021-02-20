Osmania University hostels set to reopen

The hostels were closed from mid-March last year due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown

Hyderabad: After an unprecedented gap of 11 months, hostels and mess facilities on the campus and constituent colleges of Osmania University (OU) are all set to reopen from February 21.

The hostels were closed from mid-March last year due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Though the university administration had planned to reopen hostels and mess facility from February 16, the decision was deferred.

Students wishing to avail hostel accommodation and mess facilities must submit a self-declaration along with a Covid-19 negative test report. They must also give an undertaking agreeing that they will abide by all standard operating procedures related to Covid-19 and that the university authorities are not responsible in case any boarder contracts the virus.

“The hostels and mess facilities are reopening from February 21. A Covid-19 negative test report and an undertaking from students/parents are mandatory to avail accommodation and mess on the campus. There are plans to hold Covid testing for hostel inmates. We have written to the Health Department and they have responded positively. If it materialises, we will test students on the campus,” the principal of one of the campus colleges said.

Students who are scholarship holders will be allowed into the hostels on a minimum payment of Rs 250 per person as renewal fees, provided such students have a surplus or at least Rs 4,000 deposit against their names with the colleges concerned. This will be considered after taking into account the deposit the students paid in the previous semesters, sanctioned scholarship and already accrued mess dues during the previous academic year.

Otherwise, such students will be charged a difference amount as a deposit with the maximum being Rs 4,000. According to university officials, non-scholarship students must pay Rs 5,250 including Rs 250 renewal fee per person for hostel accommodation. The research scholars have been asked to clear all pending dues after taking into account the scholarships sanctioned if any, and payments made earlier. They must also pay an advance of Rs 4,000 for the hostel accommodation.

