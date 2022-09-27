Osmania University issues CPGET 2022 admission counselling notification

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday issued the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 admission counselling notification as per which the registrations by the CPGET qualified candidates for online certificate verification is from September 28 to October 10.

Verification details will be available for candidates on October 11 and editing of the details, if any, can be done on the same day. Candidates can exercise web options between October 12 and 15 and the same can be edited on October 16. Seats will be provisionally allotted to candidates on October 18 and they have to report at respective colleges on or before October 21. The registration for second phase admissions will commence on October 24.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions to PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Telangana Universities, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.