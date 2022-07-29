Osmania University notifies CPGET 2022 schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Friday issued a schedule for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 with the entrance tests commencing August 11.

According to the schedule, the tests which will be conducted in three sessions i.e., 9.30 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6 pm will conclude on August 28. There is no entrance examination for MA Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian and Theatre Arts subjects.

The CPGET is conducted by the OU for admissions into various PG, PG diploma and five year integrated programmes offered by the OU, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University –Hyderabad.