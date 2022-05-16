Telangana: Major changes in Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 has undergone major changes. From this year, students with BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS courses or any other undergraduate degree are eligible to take admissions into six postgraduate courses, viz., Political Science, Public Administration, History, Economics, English and Telugu in six conventional universities.

Earlier, there was a rigid admission system with candidates who studied one subject at the undergraduate level and scored a minimum of 40 per cent marks being admitted for the said courses at the postgraduate level.

The decision to make the system more flexible was taken during a meeting chaired by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri with vice chancellors of six conventional universities, viz., Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Telangana University here on Monday.

“The CPGET 2022 notification will be issued by the end of this month. Like last year, Osmania University will be conducting the entrance tests for all PG courses offered by conventional universities,” Prof. Limbadri said.

This apart, the national integration quota in PG courses has been enhanced from the earlier five per cent to 20 per cent from the next academic year. Supernumerary seats (20 per cent above the actual intake) will be created for admitting students under the national integration quota. The decision will help more students from across the country to pursue postgraduate courses in the State. It will be applicable to all campus, constituent and affiliated colleges. The fee for the courses under this quota will be fixed by the universities concerned.

It has also been decided to implement the academic bank of credits in higher education institutions. Towards this, Osmania and Kakatiya Universities have been entrusted with the job of preparing an action plan for implementation in colleges that have ‘A’ grade of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This apart, 30 degree colleges located in the three aspirational districts programme – Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem as identified by the Central government, will be trained for NAAC grading. Accordingly, a meeting with the college managements has been scheduled for May 20 which will be attended by NAAC director and TSCHE officials.

