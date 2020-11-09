Osmania University PG second semester likely in December

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The examinations of Post Graduate second semester for M.Sc, MA, M.Com, MSW, MLibSc, MA (J&MC), M Com (IS) and first semester for backlog and improvement will be conducted tentatively in the month of December, 2020. The detailed time table schedule will be released shortly. The duration of examinations will be for two-hours and the question paper pattern is same as revised pattern of fourth semester due to Covid-19 pandemic. The details notification is available at: www.osmania.ac.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .