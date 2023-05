Osmania University tennis team settled for silver at Khelo India Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University women’s tennis team lost to Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 0-2 in the final to settle for a second place, at the Khelo India Youth Games at Babu Banarasi Das University, Gomtinagar, Lucknow at Ekanna Stadium Tennis Courts on Tuesday.

With the loss, the defending champions missed hat-trick of titles. In two singles, Aditi Are and Omna Yadav of Osmania University suffered losses.

Results: First singles: Aditi Are of Osmania University lost to Bela of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 7-5, 7-5; Second singles: Omna Yadav of Osmania University lost to pooja of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 6-2, 6-2.

