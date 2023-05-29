Osmania women’s tennis team enters final at Khelo India University Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Omna yadav, Aditi Are, syed Farooq Kamal manager osmania University and Anusha kondaveeti captain (Left to right).

Hyderabad: Osmania University women’s tennis team entered the final for the third consecutive time in the Khelo India University Games being held at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow at Ekaana Tennis Courts, on Sunday.

Osmania girls defeated Madras 2-1 in the semifinals. Aditi Are gave OU 1-0 lead with a straight set vvictory over Rithika while Omna Yadav lost his singles to Ananya to draw the scores. In the doubles, Aditi and Omna recorded a 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) victory over the pair of Sai Diya and Ananya to take their side into the summit clash.

Osmania University will take on Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune in the final.

Results: Semifinals: Osmania University bt University of Madras 2-1; (Aditi Are (OU) bt Rithika (UM) 6-1, 6-0; Omna Yadav (OU) lost to Ananya (UM) Doubles: Aditi Are/Omna Yadav (OU) bt Sai Diya/Ananya (UM) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).