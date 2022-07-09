Osmania University’s new UG courses get AICTE approval

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 12:28 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for its newly introduced undergraduate programmes — Mining Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning — apart from a postgraduate programme in Mining for the 2022-23 academic year.

The two UG courses, which were launched last academic year under the self-finance category, have received approval for 60 seats each. “This recognition is important and mandatory for us, as these recognised courses are in demand,” OUCE principal Dr Sriram Venkatesh said.

Apart from receiving approval for the new courses, the college has been permitted to enhance the student intake from 50 to 60 in the BE Electronics and Communication Engineering programme. It has also received the extension of approvals for all existing six undergraduate and 18 postgraduate programmes for 2022-23.

“The approval and recognition of the new ME programme in Mining will ensure the AICTE scholarship to the tune of Rs 13,000 for GATE-qualified students,” Venkatesh said.

From 2022-23, of the 30 seats in the Bio-Medical Engineering programme, 10 have been earmarked for TS EAMCET-qualified students, who pursued BiPC in Intermediate. Such students will be admitted under the self-finance category and should undergo a bridge course in mathematics. So far, admissions to this programme were only for candidates, who studied MPC in Intermediate.

Revised curriculum

Meanwhile, the OUCE, an autonomous institution is all set to introduce a revised curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from this year. In tune with industry requirements and to enhance the employability quotient of students, the college has revamped 40 per cent of the syllabus. At least 40 per cent of the course curriculum in both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be dealt with by experts from the industry and R&D organisations besides the college alumni.

“The revised syllabus will be applicable to students, who enroll in the 2022-23 academic year, while existing students will have the same syllabus. Inputs from industry and alumni have been incorporated into the revised syllabus in all UG and PG courses which the respective Boards of Studies are approving,” Venkatesh said.