OU employee paints campus rocks, boulders to spread message

With focus on environmental protection, E Venkanna has created about 140 paintings, depicting animals, birds and forms of pollution, driving a message to save the water, trees, energy and earth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 04:03 PM

Hyderabad: In a unique blend of art and environmental advocacy, an employee of Osmania University’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Library has been using his artistic skills to infuse a new life into the campus’s rocks and boulders.

With focus on environmental protection, E Venkanna has created about 140 paintings, depicting animals, birds and forms of pollution, driving a message to save the water, trees, energy and earth.

With a passion for art and environmental activism, the 45-year-old university main library employee embarked on the project by painting a parrot-shaped rock near the Post Office on the campus.

What started as a single painting has now grown into a campus-wide initiative, with his colourful painting of animals, birds and environmental issues now adorning several rocks in the campus.

“Naturally formed rocks and boulders have some message. With my artistic skills, I am giving a new form to them, giving a message for environmental protection. I hope people get inspired from the paintings and work towards protecting nature,” said Venkanna.

The initiative gained significant traction among the university community and support from the outsiders as well. The library employee commenced the initiative putting in his physically challenged pension.

Impressed by his talent and moved by his message, several university employees, students and walkers started donating to the cause.

“I am physically handicapped and I get a Rs.4,000 pension. With this I brought material such as colours and brushes, and began painting on a parrot-shaped rock near the Post Office.

This painting attracted students, walkers and neighbours who not just supported my cause but also funded. Weekly thrice I cater sometime early morning and evening to create paintings,” Venkanna shared, adding that he uses the eco-friendly colours.

The library employee who so far created 140 paintings never had formal painting training. “I have had a knack for painting since my school days but have not shown it. However, I used to draw science projects diagrams well in school,” he said.

After creating paintings on the campus, Venkanna plans to use his artistic skills on the Koheda Gutta in Ranga Reddy district.