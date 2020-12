The results are available on the university website

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Saturday declared results of MBA and MBA (Technology Management) fourth semester regular, and first, second and third semesters’ backlog. The results are available on the website www.osmania.ac.in.

