OU to facilitate permanent display of satellite launch vehicles, satellite models on campus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 07:39 PM

Students from various colleges go through models of satellites and satellites launching vehicles of the ISRO during Space on Wheels event organised by the OU department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in collaboration with NRSC on Thursday. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A permanent display of satellite launching vehicles, reusable launch vehicles, human spaceflight, and satellite models will soon come up on the sprawling Osmania University (OU) campus.

Announcing the proposal during the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition organised at Department of ECE here on Thursday, OU registrar Prof. P Laximnarayana said permanent display of models of launch vehicles at OU campus will enrich practical learning experiences of students besides encouraging them to take-up research in space technology.

The exhibition, organised by OU in collaboration with the ISRO-NRSC, featured satellite models, including OceanSat, RISAT, RESOURCESAT, and Chandrayaan, from NRSC’s outreach facility at Jeedimetla,.

A 3D model of the moon showcasing Chandrayaan-3’s landing site (Shivashakti point), was a highlight for the students as well as for the visitors. Models of launch vehicles such as GSLV MK-III, PSLV, ASLV, SLV-3, RLVTD, and satellites like OceanSat, RISAT, and Chandrayaan 1 and 3 were on display.

The programme convener, Prof. P Naveen Kumar said the exhibition provided a rare opportunity for students to engage with physical models of ISRO missions, enhancing their understanding of space science. He highlighted the significance of the National Space Day in promoting a deeper appreciation for space exploration.

ISRO-NRSC Scientist SF Dr. Srinivas led the program and delivered an inspiring lecture on Chandrayaan-3 and ISRO’s achievements. Around 1,000 participants, including students and faculty from both government and private colleges took part in the event.