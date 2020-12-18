OU warns of legal action against unauthorised hostel boarders

Recently, the university noticed that few persons in the guise of students were staying in the hostel rooms unauthorisedly even though there is no water and power supply

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Friday directed all those staying unauthorisedly in the university hostels to vacate them immediately failing which the university will be forced to initiate police and legal action for trespassing.

The university had shut all hostels in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and per the State government instructions and disconnected water and power supply, the OU said in a press release.

However, recently, the university noticed that few persons in the guise of students were staying in the hostel rooms unauthorisedly even though there is no water and power supply, it said, adding that because of this there was a law and order problem in the university.

The university has taken a serious note of the illegal and unauthorised stay in the hostels which is in violation of rules in force, it added.

