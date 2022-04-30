OU women’s tennis team enters final of Khelo India University Games

Published: Updated On - 07:32 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) women’s tennis team entered the final after defeating Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) 2-0 in the semifinals of the Khelo India University Games held at the Jain University Sports School, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Captain Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty of OU thrashed Herve Choudary of HNGU 6-1, 6-1 in the first singles match to put her side in the lead.

Later, OU’s Sama Satwika blanked HNGU’s S Kumar Patel 6-0, 6-0 to guide their side to victory.

Results (Semifinals): Osmania University bt Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) 2-0; Singles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (OU) bt Herve Choudary (HNGU) 6-1, 6-1, Sama Satwika (OU) bt S Kumar Patel (HNGU) 6-0, 6-0.

