Over 100 Congress workers join BRS in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Adilabad: Over 100 party members of the Congress joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in presence of MLA Jogu Ramanna at the 170 number colony here on Sunday.

Ramanna welcomed 120 members of the Congress into BRS by offering a scarf of the party at a programme.

He said many were coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the innovative developmental programmes and welfare schemes.

He stated that the Adilabad segment underwent unprecedented growth in the last nine years.