Leaders from different parties join BRS, AP unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Leaders from different political parties joined the BRS Andhra Pradesh unit in the presence of the state committee president Thota Chandrasekhar here on Saturday. He welcomed them into the organization offering pink scarves. Speaking on this occasion, Thota Chandrasekhar said Andhra Pradesh was on a backward track in terms of development ever since YSRCP came to power. Voicing his concern over the growing unemployment problem, he said youths from the State were migrating to different other parts of the country in search of work.

People were caught in dilemma as uncertainty loomed large over the new capital. They were all hopeful of BRS would bring about the much needed change. He said that the BRS had emerged as an alternative political force in AP. BRS government will be formed after the next elections. Ramya Yadav from Punganur, Pawan and Kandi Prashant from Vijayawada, Sarath K, Mohan Babu and Raghu Veeraprasad (President of BC Welfare Association) were among those who joined the party. Swapna Goud from Chirala and Sudhakar from Anantapur district were among those who joined BRS in the day.