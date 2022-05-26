Over 2.1 lakh candidates register for Group-I

Hyderabad: Candidates wishing to appear for the Group-I examination should immediately register themselves for the recruitment notification available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in as the last date to apply is fast approaching i.e., May 31.

The Group-I aspirants should avoid the last-minute rush as there will be a chance of making errors in the application form. This apart, if a large number of candidates submit their application form at the last hour, it might lead to a system crash or server delays due to heavy internet traffic. So, candidates have to register their applications immediately.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had notified 503 Group-I vacancies, including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, and 42 Deputy Collectors.

The Commission received a total of 2,10,030 applications till the last count on Wednesday. Prior to applying, candidates must fill out the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the TSPSC, which is made available on its website. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission prior to the issuance of job notification.

The government job seekers should provide their personal details like Aadhaar card number, name, father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, place of birth, gender, community, religion, mother tongue, nature of employment, post held, residential address, email ID, and phone number in the OTR.

This apart, the aspirants need to give their Class I to VII study details — study class/residence, academic year/resided year, type of study, districts/State, mandal, village/ward number/town and school name along with details of Class X, Intermediate, graduation, integrated degree PG, post-graduation, MPhil, PhD and additional qualifications if any.

Apart from providing the information, candidates have to upload the necessary certificates like community certificate, bonafide/residence certificate, and educational qualification certificates. Uploading of certificates is optional. However, candidates should produce original certificates at the time of certificate verification. Candidates should also upload a passport size photograph and signature in JPEG format and give a declaration.

After successful registration, candidates will be provided with a ten-digit unique ID number. Using this unique ID number and date of birth, candidates can log in to their OTR. Also, using this OTR registration, candidates can apply for the recruitment notifications issued by the Commission.

Those who have already filled the OTR form must edit the same as per the Presidential Order 2018. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order. So, candidates must edit or update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per the Presidential Order.

A total of 2,96,662 candidates edited their OTR form. The TSPSC has received 1,43,017 new OTRs till the last count on Wednesday.