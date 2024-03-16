Telangana: 4.03 lakh applicants for Group 1 exam

A window to edit Group-I application will be available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from March 23 to 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) received 4.03 lakh applications for the Group-I services recruitment notification as the registrations closed on Saturday.

After deadline for edit option, no further opportunities for affecting changes in application will be permitted, the TSPSC said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, candidates who have been shortlisted for verification of certificates for recruitment to posts of assistant executive engineers in various engineering departments have been asked to exercise their web options on Commission’s website till March 23.

Utmost care should be taken while exercising web options as these options will be considered for the final selection, the TSPSC added.