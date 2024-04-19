TSPSC releases lecturer recruitment ranking list

The list was prepared based on a merit secured in the recruitment examination and as per the existing rules and procedures framed and followed by the TSPSC.
Hyderabad: The general ranking list for recruitment to posts of lecturers in the Government Polytechnics has been released by the TSPSC on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on Friday.
A list of candidates shortlisted for verification of certificates would be announced later, the TSPSC said.